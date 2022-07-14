American Airlines Group (AAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect American Airlines Group to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. American Airlines Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.32) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $44,800,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 687.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 394,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 344,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

