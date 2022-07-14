American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) Shares Down 21.8%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) dropped 21.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 648,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,838,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Rebel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in American Rebel during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in American Rebel during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.
American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.
