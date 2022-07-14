Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the June 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ampol in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Ampol alerts:

OTCMKTS CTXAF opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. Ampol has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.