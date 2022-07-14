Analysts Issue Forecasts for WestRock’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WestRock in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get WestRock alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

WestRock stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 284,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.