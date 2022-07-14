Analysts Offer Predictions for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

QIPT opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $178.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of -0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 6.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

