Analysts Offer Predictions for Safestore Holdings plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Safestore in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year. The consensus estimate for Safestore’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 970 ($11.54) to GBX 1,280 ($15.22) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of SFSHF opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Safestore has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

