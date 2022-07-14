Analysts Offer Predictions for Sierra Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sierra Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

SMTS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.64. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.83 million. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 653.9% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,431,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711,088 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,183 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,821,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.