Analysts Set Expectations for Centric Health Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centric Health in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Cormark also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

