Analysts Set Expectations for Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$136.11 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$119.23 and a 52-week high of C$156.62. The stock has a market cap of C$66.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$127.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$132.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

