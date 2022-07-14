Analyzing Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Bar Harbor Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 19.74% 17.91% 1.61% Bar Harbor Bankshares 25.88% 9.60% 1.08%

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Bar Harbor Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.48 $4.07 billion $0.39 7.84 Bar Harbor Bankshares $153.07 million 2.55 $39.30 million $2.58 10.06

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Bar Harbor Bankshares. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bar Harbor Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bar Harbor Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bar Harbor Bankshares pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Bradesco and Bar Harbor Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bar Harbor Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus target price of $4.27, indicating a potential upside of 38.72%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Bar Harbor Bankshares has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares (Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, such as multi-family, commercial construction and land development, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans, including loans to commercial and agricultural businesses, and tax exempt entities; residential real estate loans consists of mortgages for 1-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity loans, lines of credit, auto, and other installment lending. In addition, it provides life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; and third-party investment and insurance services. Further, the company offers trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities; and 401K plan, financial, estate and charitable planning, investment management, family office, municipal, and tax services. It operates 53 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Bar Harbor, Maine.

