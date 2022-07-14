Analyzing First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Western New England Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp $92.41 million 1.82 $23.70 million $1.03 7.20

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and Western New England Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp 25.34% 10.47% 0.93%

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp of Indiana (Get Rating)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. The company accepts various deposits; and offers loans that include commercial one-to-four family mortgage, commercial and multi-family mortgage, secured commercial business, unsecured commercial business, residential one-to-four family mortgage, residential second mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It is also involved in the management of investment securities portfolios; and provides safe deposit box, check cashing and cashier's check, wire transfer, and brokerage services. The company operates 9 full-service offices in Southwestern Indiana; and 1 loan production office in Henderson, Kentucky. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

About Western New England Bancorp (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial construction, working capital, equipment financing and term, home equity, and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management, overdraft and safe deposit facility, and night deposit services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 25 banking offices, 23 free-standing ATMs, and 35 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Huntington, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Bloomfield, Enfield, Granby, and West Hartford, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

