Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:PONDGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:POND opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Angel Pond has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Pond by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angel Pond during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Angel Pond during the 1st quarter valued at $7,358,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Pond during the 1st quarter valued at $1,725,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Pond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, enterprise software and cloud computing, and fintech.

