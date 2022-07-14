Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGLOY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($39.84) to GBX 3,800 ($45.20) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,812.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

