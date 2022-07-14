Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Down 64.1% in June

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,812.50.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

