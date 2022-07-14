Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 59,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.