ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.20. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $248.82 and a 1 year high of $614.41.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $2.1191 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $0.91.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About ANTA Sports Products (Get Rating)

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.