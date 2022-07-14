ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.20. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $248.82 and a 1 year high of $614.41.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $2.1191 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $0.91.
About ANTA Sports Products (Get Rating)
ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANTA Sports Products (ANPDY)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.