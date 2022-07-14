AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $95.64

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and traded as low as $90.46. AppFolio shares last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 40,308 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average is $107.82.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 596,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000,012.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $641,964.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,325 shares of company stock worth $1,727,004. Company insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Long Walk Management LP grew its holdings in AppFolio by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 97,210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

