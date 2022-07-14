Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s Largest Position

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,419 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $239,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 115,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 58,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.49.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.