Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 65,805 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,265,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 324,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,596,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 278,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,846,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.40. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

