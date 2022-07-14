Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.40. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

