Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,250.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,531.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,244.22.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

