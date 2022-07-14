Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,409,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,244.22.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,250.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,531.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

