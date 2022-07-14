Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $914.79

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 914.79 ($10.88) and traded as low as GBX 830.35 ($9.88). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 840 ($9.99), with a volume of 8,450 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £126.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,866.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 898.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 914.79.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

