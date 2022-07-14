Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.98. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 44,222 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.07.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 231.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.