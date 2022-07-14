Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of ACGL opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

