Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 78,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 715,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a market cap of C$161.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47.

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Minerals Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 4,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 100% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 11,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

