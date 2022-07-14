Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Down 1.3%

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.52 and last traded at $33.87. Approximately 129,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 229,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 0.91.
About Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.
