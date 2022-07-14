ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU) Shares Up 0.1%

ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.55. 11,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 13,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17.

Get ARK Transparency ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Transparency ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ARK Transparency ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ARK Transparency ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Transparency ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Transparency ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.