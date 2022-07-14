ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 92,325 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 35,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

