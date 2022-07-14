ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.36. ASGN has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

