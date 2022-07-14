Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 180,128 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 1,346.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Earthstone Energy worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 126,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,407 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 107,132 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTE. StockNews.com lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

