Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 620 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

