Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.39% of Universal Logistics worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $523.86 million for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Logistics to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

