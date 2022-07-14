Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 9,831 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 760.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after acquiring an additional 822,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,573 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $140.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day moving average is $181.52.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.18%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

