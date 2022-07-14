Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,882,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,936,000 after acquiring an additional 822,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,146,000 after acquiring an additional 541,933 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CM opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

