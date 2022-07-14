Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 292,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 119,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,036 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several research firms recently commented on HMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

