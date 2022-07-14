Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 111,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 181.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $163.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.15.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

