Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $114,599,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 254,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Robert Half International by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 212,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Shares of RHI opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

