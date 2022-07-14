Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245,924 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 529,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 76,680 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of FCF opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.00.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.