Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $363.33 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.25.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

