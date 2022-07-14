Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.13 Million Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,574,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 202,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $125.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

