Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.78.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

