Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.26 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

NYSE:XYL opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

