Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,809 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of Morphic worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Morphic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Morphic by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Morphic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORF opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.45. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MORF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

