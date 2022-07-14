Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.36% of Midland States Bancorp worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $537.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $38,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $674,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel bought 5,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.36 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,732 shares of company stock valued at $93,940 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

