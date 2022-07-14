Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 321,748 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Archrock worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 46,815 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $914,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Archrock by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 65,753 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Archrock by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AROC stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 341.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $33,511.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,730,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,976,666.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,420 shares of company stock worth $1,658,764. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

