Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,990,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,835,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,005,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.69.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

