Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 484.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 62,103 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.03. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.84. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.