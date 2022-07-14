Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.25 Million in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 753,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.44% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 1,859,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,933,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,549,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $228.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.66. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

