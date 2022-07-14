Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 6,085 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $723.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.74. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $55.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTBI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

